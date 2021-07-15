 Skip to main content
Gansevoort man faces weapons charge after Glens Falls domestic incident
GLENS FALLS — A Gansevoort man was arrested on Saturday after police said he possessed an unregistered weapon.

Glens Falls police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Glen Street about 10:15 p.m., according to Detective Lt. Seth French. Ryan Holland, 33, is accused of arguing with a person and damaging property.

French said Holland had a handgun on his person. He did not draw it, but the weapon was not registered.

Holland was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and criminal contempt.

