Gansevoort man charged with transporting child pornography

ALBANY — A Gansevoort man was arrested Monday on a federal charge of transporting child pornography.

Thomas Kopach, 33, is accused of emailing a video in February that depicted the sexual abuse of a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Kopach faces a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 40 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of $250,000.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Grant Jaquith and Kevin Kelly, special agent in charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations.

Following several initial hearings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian Hummel, Kopach remains detained pending a detention hearing on July 28.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call Homeland Security Investigation’s Albany office at 518-220-2129.

This case is being investigated by HSI, with assistance from the New York State Police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood.