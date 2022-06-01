 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gansevoort man charged with sexual assault

WILTON — A 26-year-old Gansevoort man has been charged with predatory sexual assault against a child.

Allen J. Millington was arraigned on May 11 in Wilton Town Court on multiple felony charges pertaining to possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation, police said. 

State police executed a search warrant at his residence after the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip.

He was sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and $20,000 bond. 

According to state police, further investigation revealed that Millington had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11. 

On May 25, Millington was turned over to state police on an an arrest warrant. 

The child victim was different from the one in the exploitation images, police said. 

He was sent back to Saratoga County Jail without bail and is due back in Moreau Town Court on July 6.

