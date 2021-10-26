Gansevoort man charged with felony DWI

FORT EDWARD — A Gansevoort man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Police said John R. Winchell, 38, was stopped for a traffic violation while traveling on East Road in Fort Edward at about 10:45 p.m.

The trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Winchell’s breath when speaking with him, police said. Winchell then failed field sobriety tests, police said.

At the station, Winchell submitted a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%. The limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Winchell was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Fort Edward Town Court on Nov. 9.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.