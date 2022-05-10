Gansevoort man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

HAMPTON — A 24-year-old man from Gansevoort was arrested March 8 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Bryan A. Lynch was arrested on Route 4 in Hampton after an investigation determined that he had failed to disclose an email address to authorities for the Sex Offender Registry.

The investigation was conducted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Lynch was released and is scheduled for court in the town of Hampton at a later date, police said.

The officer in charge of the case is Investigator Jennifer Noble, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.