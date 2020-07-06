Gansevoort inmate charged following fight at Saratoga County Jail
Todd Derush

Derush

 Courtesy photo

BALLSTON SPA — A Gansevoort inmate was arrested Friday following an altercation at the Saratoga County Jail.

Todd D. Derush, 39, of Wilton-Gansevoort Road, was charged with felony second-degree assault. Derush allegedly got involved in a physical altercation with another inmate, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was treated at Saratoga Hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Derush was arraigned in Milton Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail.

He was arrested on Jan. 30 for allegedly illegally entering an acquaintance’s home and hiding equipment to record conversations. The victim had an order of protection against him. He was charged with felony second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt, eavesdropping, unlawful surveillance and misdemeanor possession of eavesdropping devices.

Derush has a lengthy criminal record, including a 2000 robbery conviction for the holdup of a Hudson Falls pizzeria.

