Galway man accused of unlawful entry of a school

GALWAY — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the investigation at the Galway Central School District on Friday.

A call was placed around 3:40 a.m. Friday from a staff member of the school district to report an unknown subject inside the building, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, the sheriff's office conducted a K-9 search of the property and determined nothing out of the ordinary in the building, the news release stated. Galway Central School District canceled classes Friday in light of the ongoing investigation.

Following the search of the premises, investigators said they worked with faculty and staff of the school to determine the identity of the alleged intruder.

The suspect, Dylan Vandermark, 20, was interviewed at his home in Galway on Friday before being charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful entry of a school by forcing a door open with the intent to commit larceny, the Sheriff's Office said.

Vandermark was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.