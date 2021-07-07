Fugitive from Florida captured in Washington County

FORT ANN — A Florida woman was arrested in Fort Ann on Friday because she is wanted for violating the terms of her probation on a manslaughter charge, police said.

Laurie L. Bartlett, 51, of Chipley, Florida, was arrested at a residence by Washington County sheriff’s officers, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release.

Bartlett is wanted by authorities in Bay County, Florida, for violating the terms of her probation after being convicted of homicide/culpably negligent manslaughter, police said.

Authorities did not provide details of the crime.

Bartlett was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and held without bail pending an extradition hearing in Washington County Court.

