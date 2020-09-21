Friend, relative of defendant testify in arson trial

BALLSTON SPA — The trial of a woman accused of setting her Moreau apartment on fire continued Monday with a relative and a friend testifying about the contact they had with the defendant on the day of the fire.
Melissa R. LaPoint of Spier Falls Road is standing trial on charges of second-degree arson, third-degree arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and endangerment of the welfare of a child for the Aug. 16, 2018, fire.
The fire heavily damaged her home at 9E Sand Hill Drive in the Sisson Reserve Apartments complex. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set because they discovered multiple points of origin.
Laura Busse, LaPoint’s half-sister from Glens Falls, testified that she had not been in regular contact with LaPoint but had recently reconnected through Facebook.
Busse said she spoke with LaPoint early on the day of the fire, then called her again in the evening.
“She said that her house was on fire and she couldn’t talk,” she said.
LaPoint then abruptly hung up.
Busse did not hear back, so she contacted her mother to get more information to see if everyone was OK.
Busse said LaPoint told her a few days later that she was getting a new car — a Volkswagen Beetle — and that the fire had started in the panel box in the garage. LaPoint offered the explanation of the cause without any prompting from her, Busse said.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Kevin O’Brien pressed Busse for more specific dates and times for her phone and electronic conversations with his client.
Busse said she deletes her Facebook messages and call logs daily.
O’Brien asked if it would be fair to say that she and her sister did not get along.
“That would be an understatement,” she said.
Busse did not say why they didn’t get along, but said she had wanted to reconnect because they are family.
Russell Yancy, a friend of LaPoint’s, said he saw her occasionally and had visited her on the evening of the fire. She had mentioned something to him about not getting along with a neighbor.
She did not seem angry or agitated, he said.
Saratoga County Sheriff’s Investigator Steven Brown said he canvassed the neighborhood on the day after the fire to assist the lead officer on the case. He also talked to the property manager and reviewed footage from the camera mounted on the clubhouse that faces LaPoint’s apartment.
A representative for State Farm insurance said LaPoint filed insurance claims for her vehicle and the apartment. The vehicle claim was paid out to the lienholder. LaPoint did not receive compensation for her personal property, however, although the apartment complex did receive payment.
The case trial will continue every day this week except for Wednesday.
