Friend, relative of defendant testify in arson trial

On cross-examination, defense attorney Kevin O’Brien pressed Busse for more specific dates and times for her phone and electronic conversations with his client.

Busse said she deletes her Facebook messages and call logs daily.

O’Brien asked if it would be fair to say that she and her sister did not get along.

“That would be an understatement,” she said.

Busse did not why they didn't get along, but said she had wanted to reconnect because they are family.

Russell Yancy, a friend of LaPoint’s, said he saw her occasionally and had visited her on the evening of the fire. She had mentioned something to him about not getting along with a neighbor.

She did not seem angry or agitated, he said.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Investigator Steven Brown said he canvassed the neighborhood on the day after the fire to assist the lead officer on the case. He also talked to the property manager and reviewed footage from the camera mounted on the clubhouse that faces LaPoint’s apartment.