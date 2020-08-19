Four-time felon sentenced to 11 years in prison for possessing a kilo of cocaine last year

FORT EDWARD — A New York City man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting a kilo of cocaine last November.

Azeez A. Harris pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 in Washington County Court to a charge of felony second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Harris was arrested on Nov. 5 by State Police after troopers spotted him driving erratically. After smelling marijuana, troopers searched the vehicle and found a half-pound of pot and 988 grams of cocaine.

The seizure was believed to be the region’s largest since a large-scale cocaine ring was broken up in the 1980s in Whitehall.

Authorities believe he was traveling through the region on his way to Vermont.

Harris will have to serve 5 years of post-release supervision following his release.

This is the fourth felony conviction for Harris.

Harris’ case was cited earlier by Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan as an example of the flaw in the state’s bail reform law.

Harris had been held on $200,000 cash bail or $500,000 bail bond. After the bail reform severely limited the number of crimes in which bail could be set, however, Harris was released on his own recognizance.

