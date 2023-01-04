Four Saratoga County residents arrested in drug bust

WILTON — Four people were arrested on Dec. 29 after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in Saratoga County.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Shahid Smith, 41, of Saratoga Springs, for allegedly selling and possessing quantities of crack cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. Search warrants were obtained and police searched 260 Maple Ave. in Saratoga Springs and 104 Holly Lane in the town of Wilton, according to a news release.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Team, Narcotics Unit and the Saratoga Springs Police Department seized scales, packaging material, quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax, police said.

Three more people were arrested as a result of the searches. Also facing charges are 31-year-old Dana M. Goossens, who lives at 260 Maple Ave. with Smith, and 40-year-old Amie L. Buck and 42-year-old Tabatha Heitzmann, of 104 Holly Lane.

All four suspects were sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail following their arraignments.

Smith was arraigned in Wilton Town Court on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — all felonies.

Goossens was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court on felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is due back in court at a later date.

Buck was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — all felonies. She is due back in Wilton Town Court at a later date.

Heitzmann was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and due back at a later date.