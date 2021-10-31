Four people injured in two separate fights in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Four people were injured during two separate fights that occurred in Saratoga Springs this weekend.

Police officers responded to Caroline Street near Henry Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a large fight in the roadway. The fight was over when police arrived.

At the scene were a 22-year-old man who had blunt force injuries to his head as a result of the assault and a 35-year-old man who had several minor stab wounds to his abdomen, according to a news release from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The 22-year-old victim was transported to Albany Medical Center because of the extent of his injuries. The 35-year-old was treated and released.

In a separate incident on Sunday, officers responded to Caroline Street at Putnam Street just before 2 a.m. There had been a fight at an establishment on Caroline Street, which staff at the business had handled.

Two victims required medical treatment. A 26-year-old man had a cut to his hand and was treated at the scene. The second victim was a 35-year-old man who had stab wounds to his chest. He was transported to Albany Medical Center.

Police said each of the victims was not cooperating much with police. People with information regarding either incident are asked to call 518-584-1800 or 518-584-TIPS to remain anonymous.

