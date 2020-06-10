Four people charged after large fight in Day

DAY — Four Hadley residents have been arrested after an investigation into a large fight that took place in the Day last month.
The incident took place on May 21 on Hollow Road.
Kenneth E. Burdick Jr., 45, allegedly almost struck a bystander with his vehicle while trying to get around other vehicles blocking the roadway. He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to State Police. He was issued an appearance ticket for Day Town Court on Aug. 5 at 4:45 p.m.
Shyann Lapier, 23, of Hadley, allegedly used a stun gun against another person during the altercation and damaged a vehicle, police said. She was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was issued an appearance ticket for Day Town Court on July 1 at 4:45 p.m.
Mark J. Ovitt Jr., 28, was charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly causing damage to due separate vehicles during the altercation, according to police.
Shane E. Allen, 22, was the last person to be arrested in this incident. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a vehicle during the altercation.
State Police did not say what led up to the fight.
There appears to be some sort of animosity among the two groups of people based upon social media posts.
Burdick is also facing charges for allegedly firing upon two occupied residences on May 11. The residences were also on Hollow Road. Also charged in that case was 28-year-old Alex Shippee.
Lapier posted the Saratoga County Sheriff’s press release about Burdick and Shippee’s arrest to her Facebook page. She also posted about the arrest of 46-year-old Kyle Baker, of Warrensburg, who was charged with two counts of felony reckless endangerment for allegedly firing shots at occupied residences with people sleeping inside in Day on May 11.
Lapier said on Facebook that someone tried to run someone over with a vehicle and run her off the road.
That person also damaged a truck and also smashed into a chipper and tried to set it on fire, according to her post.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
