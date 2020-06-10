Four people charged after large fight in Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

DAY — Four Hadley residents have been arrested after an investigation into a large fight that took place in the Day last month.

The incident took place on May 21 on Hollow Road.

Kenneth E. Burdick Jr., 45, allegedly almost struck a bystander with his vehicle while trying to get around other vehicles blocking the roadway. He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to State Police. He was issued an appearance ticket for Day Town Court on Aug. 5 at 4:45 p.m.

Shyann Lapier, 23, of Hadley, allegedly used a stun gun against another person during the altercation and damaged a vehicle, police said. She was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was issued an appearance ticket for Day Town Court on July 1 at 4:45 p.m.

Mark J. Ovitt Jr., 28, was charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly causing damage to due separate vehicles during the altercation, according to police.

Shane E. Allen, 22, was the last person to be arrested in this incident. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a vehicle during the altercation.