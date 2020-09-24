Four more Washington County residents charged with growing pot plants

As part of the state police’s ongoing enforcement efforts, four more Washington County residents have been arrested for allegedly growing marijuana plants.
The following people were charged on Tuesday and Wednesday with misdemeanor unlawful growing of cannabis:
- Crystal D. Beebe, 55, of Hartford, is accused of growing 28 cannabis plants. She is scheduled to appear in Hartford Town Court on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
- Steven M. Gray, 48, of Greenwich, allegedly had 23 cannabis plants. He is due to appear in Greenwich Town Court on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m.
- Jordan P. Wilson, 30, of Argyle, allegedly was growing 22 cannabis plants. Wilson is scheduled to appear in Argyle Town Court on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.
- John E. Gregg, 50, of Hebron, is accused of having two cannabis plants. He is due in Hebron Town Court on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.
