Four Corinth residents accused of selling crack cocaine

CORINTH — Four Corinth residents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling crack cocaine.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team arrested the four residents of 109 Comstock Road following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.

Thomas A. Allen, 34, 30-year-old Kayla J. Allen, 36-year-old Erica B. Shippee, and 49-year-old Richard S. Simmons are accused of possessing and selling quantities of crack cocaine, according to a news release.

Thomas Allen, Shippee, and Simmons are facing felony charges including two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of first-degree criminal nuisance. The were also charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Shippee and Simmons were charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kayla Allen, currently on probation for a drug-related offense, was charged with felony first-degree criminal nuisance and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, Shippee is on parole and Thomas Allen was out on bail pending sentencing for prior narcotics sales. Police seized scales, packaging material and quantities of crack cocaine.

All four subjects were arraigned in Corinth Town Court. Thomas Allen and Richard Simmons were sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail. Kayla Allen and Shippee were sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond. All defendants are due to appear in the Corinth Town Court at a later date.