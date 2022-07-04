Four charged with burglary and robbery in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Four people are facing felony and misdemeanor charges following a burglary in Saratoga Springs.

Police received a call at about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 reporting a robbery at a residence on Division Street. The 28-year-old victim told police that he had gone outside his home to speak with a male acquaintance who had called him.

Once outside, the victim discovered three additional men with whom he was acquainted. All of them went into the victim’s home, where the four stole property from the residence, according to a news release.

During the incident, one of the four men displayed what appeared to be a pistol and threatened to shoot the victim if he caused any issues. The victim’s 6-year-old son woke up at that point and witnessed the event. The four men left the residence.

Officers on patrol located the suspect vehicle shortly after the 911 call and arrested the men. The weapon involved was found to be an imitation pistol that appeared very similar to a Glock handgun, police said.

Arrested were: 18-year-old Michael C. Green, 20-year-old Christopher C. Rothaupt and Eric T. Murray, who all live in Saratoga Springs, and 18-year-old Gansevoort resident Evan A. Jenkins.

They were all charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy as well as misdemeanor charges of second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny.

The four men were arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.