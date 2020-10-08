Forty-seven people arrested in sweep of heroin, fentanyl trafficking

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A total of 47 people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly distributing heroin laced with fentanyl and other drugs throughout the Capital Region.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the 303-count indictment that was unsealed in state Supreme Court of Saratoga County.

“We will pursue and prosecute all those who peddle illicit drugs and put New Yorkers in harm’s way for personal profit,” James said in a news release. “Communities across New York are safer today for having shut down this vast network of distributors and traffickers of illicit drugs.”

A network of dealers was distributing heroin laced with fentanyl, and in some cases straight fentanyl that they were calling heroin, as well as powder and crack cocaine and illegal prescription pills, according to a news release.

The investigation was part of a partnership between the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Schenectady Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. It included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps over more than two dozen target phones. About 7.2 kilograms of cocaine, 70 grams of heroin, 120 grants of fentanyl, dozens of narcotic pills and $40,000 were seized during this investigation, according to a news release.