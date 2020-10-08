Forty-seven people arrested in sweep of heroin, fentanyl trafficking

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A total of 47 people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly distributing heroin laced with fentanyl and other drugs throughout the Capital Region.
Attorney General Letitia James announced the 303-count indictment that was unsealed in state Supreme Court of Saratoga County.
“We will pursue and prosecute all those who peddle illicit drugs and put New Yorkers in harm’s way for personal profit,” James said in a news release. “Communities across New York are safer today for having shut down this vast network of distributors and traffickers of illicit drugs.”
A network of dealers was distributing heroin laced with fentanyl, and in some cases straight fentanyl that they were calling heroin, as well as powder and crack cocaine and illegal prescription pills, according to a news release.
The investigation was part of a partnership between the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Schenectady Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. It included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps over more than two dozen target phones. About 7.2 kilograms of cocaine, 70 grams of heroin, 120 grants of fentanyl, dozens of narcotic pills and $40,000 were seized during this investigation, according to a news release.
The operation was based in the Bronx, where investigators found 4 kilograms with a potential street value of $240,000. There was a network of customers who traveled to the location from Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer and Schenectady counties.
The defendants are facing various charges including operating as a major trafficker and various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy.
The following individuals were arrested:
- James Daggett, 63, Fort Edward;
- James Eggleston, 52, Hudson Falls;
- David Garcia, 46, Queensbury;
- Kimberly Goodson, 51, Queensbury;
- Pamela Backus, 46, Greenfield Center;
- Jordan Blount, 29, Ballston Spa;
- Angel Bracero-Ortiz, 47, Saratoga Springs;
- Omar Childress, 46, Schenectady;
- Unikia Cross, 37, Saratoga Springs;
- Shawn Delmore, 49, Waterbury, Connecticut;
- Erica Dubray, 27, Troy;
- Nancy Dukes, 64, Troy;
- Lacy Enous, 44, Troy;
- Noelia Fuentes, 51, Saratoga Springs;
- Dorothy Gethers, 60, Bronx;
- Dean Harlan, 38, Albany;
- Richard Henderson, 31, Bronx,
- Carlos Hernandez, 58, Bronx,
- Clarence Jackson, 43, Albany;
- Adrian Kelley, 42, Albany;
- Deborah Latalladi, 58, Saratoga Springs;
- Erina Lemperle, 41, Schenectady;
- Crystal Leo, 31, Saratoga Springs;
- Amanda Lovely-Lamarche, 35, Porter Corners;
- Zooleika Mendez, 45, Saratoga Springs;
- Frankie Mercado, 42, Bronx;
- Joseph Meunier, 41, Ballston Spa;
- Shalena Murray, 30, Schenectady;
- Damir Parsons, 20, Schenectady;
- Mattathias Parsons, 46, Schenectady;
- Adriane Pierce, 58, Poughkeepsie;
- Nicole Rich, 32, Saratoga Springs;
- Alexander Rivera, 67, Bronx;
- Patrick Robinson, 58, Saratoga Springs;
- Louis Rosa, 40, Schenectady;
- Frank Sawyer, 43, Watervliet;
- Yvonne Smith, 63, Saratoga Springs;
- Janessa Soto, 31, Troy;
- Nicole Strainer, 25, Greenwich;
- Philip Taylor, 47, Saratoga Springs;
- Donald Thomas, 46, Englewood, New Jersey;
- Sharrod Thorton, 43, Bronx;
- Shetwana Venable, 28, Saratoga Springs;
- Dranae Washington, 49, Schenectady;
- Eric Williams, 53, Schenectady;
- Lamont Williams, 43, Bronx;
- Elrahim Wright, 47, Brooklyn.
