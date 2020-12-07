Fort Edward woman gets probation in purse theft

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward woman has received a one-year conditional discharge for a December 2018 incident in which she took an acquaintance’s purse.

Krystyna K. Roberts, 32, of Broadway, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to misdemeanor petit larceny for the incident at the Citizens Bank branch on Route 9 in Queensbury.

She was upset that the victim was making changes to her bank account to limit Roberts’ access to it. She is accused of ripping the purse away from the woman and leaving the bank.

Roberts had pleaded guilty felony fourth-degree grand larceny with the condition that she could withdraw the plea and plead to the lesser misdemeanor offense if she stayed out of trouble.

The charge will be dismissed if she continues to have a clean record.