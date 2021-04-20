 Skip to main content
Fort Edward woman gets 3 years for assaulting child in her care
FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward woman was sentenced on Friday to 3 years in state prison for assaulting a child in her care.

Holly N. Riley, 35, had pleaded guilty in Washington County Court last month to felony second-degree assault.

She was arrested on Dec. 7 after police said she caused physical injury to a child younger than 7 years old. The incident took place on Nov. 28.

The arrest came after a joint investigation between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Child Protective Services. Police did not disclose her relationship with the child.

