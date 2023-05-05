FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward woman was arrested April 29 for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
State police stopped a vehicle on McCrea Street in Fort Edward for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Kassie M. Judge, was charged with felony DWI because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. She was transported to the state police Granville station for processing, where she recorded a 0.21% blood alcohol concentration — more than two times the legal limit.
Judge was issued tickets to appear in Fort Edward Town Court on May 18 and released to a sober third party.