QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward woman is facing felony driving while intoxicated charges after a traffic stop in Queensbury on Friday.

At around 1:03 a.m., a Warren County Sheriff’s officer stopped a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox after it was observed committing unspecified traffic offenses on Upper Sherman Avenue in the town of Queensbury.

The driver was identified as Holly A. Bader, 37, and was found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested, police said. At police headquarters, Bader submitted to a chemical breath test which yielded a 0.20% blood alcohol content — more than twice the legal limit.

Due to a previous driving while intoxicated conviction within the last 10 years, Bader was charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Bader was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court to answer the charges at a later date.