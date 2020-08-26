Fort Edward woman charged with cocaine possession

WILTON — A Fort Edward woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing crack cocaine.

State police said they stopped Janet M. Hutchens, 53, on the Northway in Wilton at 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday after she committed multiple traffic infractions.

The trooper observed signs that Hutchens was under the influence of drugs, police said.

Hutchens allegedly had about 1.9 grams of crack cocaine in her possession and a smoking pipe containing crack cocaine residue.

Hutchens was arrested and charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail.

