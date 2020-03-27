Fort Edward woman charged in domestic incident

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Fort Edward woman was arrested Thursday following a domestic incident.
Erica Babson, 24, is accusing a damaging property and assaulting the other party at an Excelsior Avenue residence in Saratoga Springs at about 3:30 a.m.
Babson was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief because there was more than $250 worth of damage to property, and misdemeanor third-degree assault.
