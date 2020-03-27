Fort Edward woman charged in domestic incident

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Fort Edward woman was arrested Thursday following a domestic incident.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Erica Babson, 24, is accusing a damaging property and assaulting the other party at an Excelsior Avenue residence in Saratoga Springs at about 3:30 a.m.

Babson was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief because there was more than $250 worth of damage to property, and misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.