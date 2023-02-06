FORT EDWARD — State police arrested a Fort Edward woman early Monday morning on a charge of possessing drugs.

Amy J. Jordan, 49, was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

At about 1:09 a.m. police stopped a vehicle on state Route 4 in Fort Edward for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The driver was identified as Jordan, and the investigation determined she did not have a valid driver’s license, police said.

Further investigation discovered LSD in her possession, police said in a news release.

Jordan was transported to the state police station in Greenwich for processing. She was then turned over to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.