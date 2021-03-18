 Skip to main content
Fort Edward woman arrested for making terroristic threats
Fort Edward woman arrested for making terroristic threats

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward woman was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to harm a Washington County employee and cause damage to several of the county’s municipal buildings.

Nicole R. Andrews, 29, contacted a Washington County Department of Social Services employee on March 9 and threatened to harm the employee, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

She also threatened to cause damage to the county's Department of Social Services and Department of Motor Vehicle buildings, according to police.  

Nicole R. Andrews

Andrews 

Andrews was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, and was a later arraigned at Washington County Central Arraignment.

She was held on $500 cash, $1,000 bond or $2,500 secure bond.

Andrew posted bail and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

