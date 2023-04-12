At 10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were in the area of Route 9 in the Town of Moreau, investigating an unrelated matter when they interviewed Julia M. Burton, 35, of Fort Edward.

According to police, Burton had an outstanding warrant out of Glens Falls City Court. When police tried to arrest her, Burton allegedly resisted and fled on foot, trooper said. Burton "was quickly taken into custody" and found to possess multiple controlled substances, including felony-weight narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Burton was charged with a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

She was issued an appearance ticket for the Moreau Town Court on May 3 and turned over to the Glens Falls Police Department. She is currently in Warren County Jail with a $5,000 bond, for bail jumping, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.