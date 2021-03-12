Fort Edward woman admits to assaulting child, likely to get 3 years in prison

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward woman has admitted to assaulting a child in her care and is expected to receive a sentence of 3 years in state prison.

Holly N. Riley, 35, of 2 Third Ave., pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Thursday to felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Riley was arrested on Dec. 7 after police said she caused physical injury to a child younger than 7 years old. The incident took place on Nov. 28.

The arrest came after a joint investigation between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Child Protective Services. Police did not disclose her relationship with the child.

Riley is also likely to receive 5 years of post-release supervision when she is formally sentenced.

