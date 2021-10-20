Fort Edward woman accused of making up stolen car report

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward woman has been arrested after police said she falsely reported that her car was stolen.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 11 from 49-year-old Renee G. Bruno, of County Route 42, reporting that her vehicle had been stolen from the Exit 18 park and ride sometime the previous evening.

Police learned during the course of the investigation that she had fabricated the crime. Her vehicle had not been stolen, but was loaned to an acquaintance, police said. The Sheriff’s Office subsequently found the vehicle in Schenectady.

Bruno was charged with a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an incident. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 1.

The case was investigated by Sheriff’s Investigators Jason Palmer and Jesse Wittenberg.

