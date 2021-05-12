Fort Edward sex offender accused of not informing police of address change

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward sex offender was arrested on Tuesday after police said he did not inform authorities of his change of address.

Jeffrey T. Hart, 46, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Hart was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

In January 2018, Hart had been sentenced to 6 months in Saratoga County Jail and 10 years of probation on a charge of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

However, he violated that probation. Washington County probation officers visited his home and found an iPad with pornographic images of young males on it, police said.

Hart was then sentenced in April 2018 to 1 to 3 years in state prison on a felony charge of possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was released in February 2020, according to the state inmate database.

Hart is a Level 1 offender because he is not listed on the sex offender database. Level 1 is the lowest risk of reoffending.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

