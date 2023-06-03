FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward resident is facing multiple charges following a domestic incident.

Police said that on May 28 Jessica M. Abreu, 28, physically pushed a female up against a wall and forcefully stole the victim’s cell phone. The incident occurred in the presence of two children ages 3 and 2, according to a news release.

Abreu then intentionally damaged the phone and left the residence on foot. Police found the suspect a short time later.

Abreu was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and third-degree robbery as well as misdemeanors including two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and a violation of harassment.

Abreu was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Deputy Matthew Kraeger and Sgt. Christopher Murray handled the arrest.