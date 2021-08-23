 Skip to main content
Fort Edward receives prison time for threatening to kill father, stepmother
Fort Edward receives prison time for threatening to kill father, stepmother

FORT EDWARD — A local man has been sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison for making threats against his family.

Lawrence C. Wolfe III, 33, was arrested back in February after police said he made threatening posts on Facebook, saying he was going to kill his father and stepmother. Wolfe’s mother reported the threats.

Wolfe was angry that he was unable to see his son, court documents showed.

Wolfe pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 16 to aggravated family offense. He was sentenced on Aug. 12

Wolfe has a lengthy criminal record. He was sentenced in 2016 to 2 to 4 years in prison after being convicted of felony aggravated family offense. He was released in November 2018.

