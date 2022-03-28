Fort Edward police officers plead not guilty to felony charges

ALBANY — Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway and Sgt. Dean Watkins both pleaded not guilty to felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in Albany City Criminal Court on Monday.

Both officers, who are currently on leave from the department, appeared before Judge John Reilly to be arraigned on the 11 felony counts each is charged with.

Watkins' attorney waived the right for a formal reading of the charges Monday morning, after agreeing the counts were understood by the state Attorney General's Office and Watkins' representation.

Outside the courthouse, Watkins' attorney Thomas Capezza offered a statement to the news media.

"The only thing I will say is this: He has spent a very long time in public service dedicated to public safety. He deserves more than a rush to judgment. Give him the benefit of the doubt," Capezza told reporters on Monday.

Derway and Watkins were released on their own recognizance, but were required to report to the state police offices inside the Empire State Plaza to complete the booking process following the court proceeding.

A virtual conference scheduled for defendants' attorneys was set for April 18.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the Attorney General's Office that claims Derway and Watkins falsified police training records in October 2019.

The felony complaint was brought to Albany City Court by Attorney General's Office Detective Supervisor Samuel Scotellaro III, claiming both officers signed "final evaluation" field training documents that were submitted to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The DCJS is a state agency tasked with setting the standards for police training across New York state and is responsible for certifying police officers and police training officers.

The documents state that Watkins and Derway signed evaluations "verifying police trainees completed the requisite requirements for the police training program, when defendants did not directly observe completion of various training performance areas."

New police recruits are required to complete field training hours as a continuation of the job screening process and are required to complete police duties under the supervision of an appointed field training officer for a minimum of 160 hours.

The training officer and the recruit are required to fill out and sign daily observation reports to account for the training hours and submit the documents along with the final evaluations to the DCJS to grant the recruit certification.

The Attorney General's Office complaint claims 15 police recruits were approved for a "Basic Course for Police Officers" directed by Watkins, which is required within one year of appointment to law enforcement, to be completed between Oct. 20, 2018, and Oct. 20, 2019. Eleven of the recruits were employed by the Fort Edward Police Department.

At the time of the course, Derway and Watkins were the only certified field training officers in the department. Watkins signed off on the training of seven officers and Derway signed off on four, according to the complaint.

The Attorney General's Office stated that discrepancies were discovered after the DCJS requested the daily observation reports associated with the 11 trainees.

"Specifically, they observed that Watkins and Derway worked an astronomical number of hours as an FTO (field training officer). Watkins was listed as working for 71 out of 78 calendar days for a total of 892.5 hours; he reportedly worked several shifts exceeding 24 consecutive hours and often had three or more recruits assigned to him simultaneously," the complaint reads.

As for Derway, the complaint also states he was assigned multiple recruits during the same shift and worked 51 out of 67 calendar days as an FTO for a total of 510 hours.

These numbers prompted the state Division of Criminal Justice Services to request the attendance records of Watkins and Derway. It was then discovered that Watkins signed off on 668.5 hours of field supervisor he did not work and Derway signed off on 228 hours he did not actually work, according to the complaint.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

