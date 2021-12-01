 Skip to main content
Fort Edward man to get 1 to 3 years in prison for violating protection order

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is expected to receive 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to violating an order of protection on multiple occasions.

Matththius A. Cohen pleaded guilty in Washington County on Nov. 22 to aggravated family offense.

Cohen was arrested in August by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after police said he contacted a person on multiple occasions in violation of a no-contact order.

The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Cohen will be sentenced on Jan. 7.

