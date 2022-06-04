 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Edward man to be sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for possessing child porn

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is expected to be sentenced on Friday to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison after admitting to possessing child pornography.

Paul R. Wilson pleaded guilty recently in Washington County Court to a felony count of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Wilson was arrested last August after police found the pornography on a laptop computer, which is a violation of his post-release supervision.

Wilson was released from state prison in January 2020. He served 14 months of an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in Warren County Court in August 2018 to criminal sex act.

Wilson was one of 12 men arrested in 2017 as part of a multi-agency police sting in which officers lured the men online and arrested them after they came to Queensbury for what they thought was a meeting with underage girls.

