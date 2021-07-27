 Skip to main content
Fort Edward man sentenced to year in jail for failure to register
FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward sex offender was sentenced to one year in jail for not informing authorities of his change of address.

Jeffrey Hart, 46, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 16 to felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Hart had been sentenced in April 2018 to 1 to 3 years in state prison on a felony charge of possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was released in February 2020, according to the state inmate database.

Hart is a Level 1 offender and is not listed on the sex offender database. Level 1 is considered the lowest risk of reoffending.

Hart faced the prison sentence after he violated his 10 years of probation following 6 months in Saratoga County Jail on a charge of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Washington County probation officers visited his home and found an iPad with pornographic images of young males on it, police said, which led to the prison term.

