Fort Edward man sentenced to probation in drug case

QUEENSBURY — A four-time felon was sentenced to 5 years of probation for selling drugs in Warren County in the spring of 2019.

Mark McGourty, 44, of Fort Edward, was indicted in January of this year for selling unspecified narcotics, after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

McGourty faced one count each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to the reduced charge of attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He also must pay $110 in restitution.

McGourty has served prison sentences for four felony convictions. He was released in December 2018 after serving 9 years in prison for selling crack in Saratoga County.

