Fort Edward man sentenced to prison for violating order of protection
FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Friday to 1 ½ to 4 ½ years in prison for violating an order of protection.

Daniel L. Latterell, 44, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Feb. 26 to felony aggravated family offense.

He was arrested in January after police said he communicated with a person who had an order of protection against him.

Latterell had recently served a 6-month jail sentence for having contact with this same person.

Judge Kelly McKeighan also imposed an 8-year order of protection. 

