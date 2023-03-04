FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for a domestic incident last Christmas Day in which he assaulted and injured a woman while she was holding a child.

Theodus M. West had entered the residence of the woman with whom he was acquainted and struck her.

West then fled the residence on foot but was located a short time later and taken into custody.

West was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and misdemeanors including third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

West pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony first-degree criminal contempt in satisfaction of the charges and was sentenced on Feb. 24.