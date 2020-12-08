Fort Edward man sentenced to 18 years for having sexual contact with a 4-year-old child

FORT EDWARD — A local man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday for having sexual contact with a child.
Jason Collins, 36, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 6 to first-degree criminal sex act.
Collins was arrested on Aug. 20 after an investigation by the Fort Edward Police Department into allegations he had sexual contact with a child on several occasions.
The investigation determined that during the summer of 2015, Collins engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child who was 4 at the time and turned 5 in September of that year, court records show.
The documents did not say how Collins knew the victim.
Collins had been charged with criminal sex act and disseminating indecent material to a minor. He pleaded guilty to the criminal sex act charge in satisfaction of the indictment.
He also was required to pay a $1,425 fine.
Following his sentence, he will be placed on probation for 18 years. He also must register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.
Collins was represented by lawyer Tucker Stanclift.
“Obviously, it’s a serious case and he was anxious to resolve it without having to go to trial or put the victim on the stand. He just felt that was the appropriate thing to do,” Stanclift said on Tuesday.
Fort Edward Police were assisted in the investigation by New York State Police, Washington County District Attorney’s Office and staff from the Warren-Washington Child Advocacy Resource and Education Center.
