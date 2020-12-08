Fort Edward man sentenced to 18 years for having sexual contact with a 4-year-old child

FORT EDWARD — A local man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday for having sexual contact with a child.

Jason Collins, 36, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 6 to first-degree criminal sex act.

Collins was arrested on Aug. 20 after an investigation by the Fort Edward Police Department into allegations he had sexual contact with a child on several occasions.

The investigation determined that during the summer of 2015, Collins engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child who was 4 at the time and turned 5 in September of that year, court records show.

The documents did not say how Collins knew the victim.

Collins had been charged with criminal sex act and disseminating indecent material to a minor. He pleaded guilty to the criminal sex act charge in satisfaction of the indictment.

He also was required to pay a $1,425 fine.

Following his sentence, he will be placed on probation for 18 years. He also must register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.

Collins was represented by lawyer Tucker Stanclift.