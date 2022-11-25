Fort Edward man sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglary

HARTFORD — A Fort Edward man involved in a burglary in Hartford last Christmas Eve has been sentenced to 14 years in state prison.

Dominick Lashway, 26, was arrested in January of this year after police said he was one of two people who broke into a residence on Route 196 and took money and credit cards. Police said a male resident was assaulted during the incident.

Lashway was on parole at the time of the crime. He was sentenced in Albany County Court in June 2019 to 1 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a firearm. He was released in February 2020.

Lashway had pleaded guilty in August in Washington County Court to felony second-degree burglary.

He also must serve 5 years of post-release supervision.