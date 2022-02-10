Fort Edward man sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for striking woman

BALLSTON SPA — A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Thursday to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for assaulting a woman with a phone and violating an order of protection.

Ivan E. Joy, 55, was arrested on Sept. 25 after Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident at the Sun Haven Motel in Moreau.

Joy took the phone from the victim when she tried to call 911 and struck her with it. The woman was injured during the incident.

Joy was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in December to felony first-degree criminal contempt in satisfaction of the charges.

Joy had been sentenced to a year in jail in 2019 for a previous violation of a protection order.

