Fort Edward man receives up to 4 years in prison for third drunken driving conviction
Fort Edward man receives up to 4 years in prison for third drunken driving conviction

BALLSTON SPA — A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Monday to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison for driving drunk for the third time in 10 years.

Justin Rodgers-Davis, 37, was arrested on June 15 after he was stopped by state police on Route 32 in Moreau. He was charged with DWI and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

The charges were upgraded to felonies, because he has two DWI convictions within the last 10 years. He was also charged with an additional felony of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Rodgers-Davis pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Feb. 17 to felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

