Fort Edward man receives up to 4 years in prison for third drunken driving conviction

BALLSTON SPA — A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Monday to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison for driving drunk for the third time in 10 years.

Justin Rodgers-Davis, 37, was arrested on June 15 after he was stopped by state police on Route 32 in Moreau. He was charged with DWI and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

The charges were upgraded to felonies, because he has two DWI convictions within the last 10 years. He was also charged with an additional felony of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Rodgers-Davis pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Feb. 17 to felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business.

