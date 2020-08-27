 Skip to main content
Fort Edward man receives probation for setting acquaintance's items on fire
QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man has been sentenced to 3 years of probation for setting items on fire that belonged to an acquaintance.

Brad S. Clark, 45, of was arrested in February 2018 after the incident at his Lower Allen Street home.

Clark had been charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor counts of arson and criminal mischief.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Aug. 19 to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief to satisfy all charges.

