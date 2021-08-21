 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Edward man receives probation for possessing crack
0 comments

Fort Edward man receives probation for possessing crack

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man has been sentenced to 5 years of probation for possessing crack cocaine.

Tanner L. Cormie, 36, was arrested on Feb. 12 after he was pulled over for a traffic infraction. Police seized over 2.5 grams of crack cocaine.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court last month to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Tanner L. Cormie

Cormie

 Provided photo

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News