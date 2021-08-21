Fort Edward man receives probation for possessing crack

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man has been sentenced to 5 years of probation for possessing crack cocaine.
Tanner L. Cormie, 36, was arrested on Feb. 12 after he was pulled over for a traffic infraction. Police seized over 2.5 grams of crack cocaine.
He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court last month to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced on Wednesday.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
