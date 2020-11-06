Fort Edward man receives 4 to 6 years in prison for drug possession

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Wednesday to 4 to 6 years in prison for possessing drugs in a car stopped on the Northway in July.

Matthew T. Harrington was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled over on July 30 in Queensbury. He had a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue. When searched at the police station, troopers found about 20 grams of grams of methamphetamine and about 9 grams of heroin.

Harrington was facing five felony drug possession charges and one misdemeanor charge. He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to a single count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance to satisfy all charges.

He also must serve 2 years of post-release supervision and has been ordered to participate in an alcohol and substance abuse treatment program.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.