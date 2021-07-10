 Skip to main content
Fort Edward man pleads guilty to crack possession
QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man has admitted to possessing crack cocaine.

Tanner L. Cormie, 36, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Cormie was arrested on Feb. 12 after he was pulled over for a traffic infraction. Police seized over 2.5 grams of crack cocaine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

