Fort Edward man gets 5 years of probation for vandalism spree

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A Fort Edward man was sentenced on Friday to time served and 5 years of probation for going on a vandalism spree last July that damaged several South Glens Falls businesses.

John P. Sgorrano Jr., 28, damaged six separate storefronts along Main Street and Saratoga Avenue on July 19 including damaging landscaping at Debut Salon and throwing a planter through the window of Annie’s Nails. He also threw a brick through the window of Carriage Traders and took four tires off a Toyota 4 Runner at its service center.

Other businesses affected were Cooper’s Nails and Kippers Clippers.

At Toadflax Nursery in Moreau, police said Sgorrano picked up a large stone that is on the nursery’s display patio and threw it through the window, taking out four glass panels.

No merchandise was taken and authorities did not provide a motive for the crime.

Police had a suspect in mind and reviewed video footage, which led to Sgorrano’s arrest on Sept. 3.

Sgorrano pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on May 26 to felony third-degree criminal mischief in satisfaction of the charges.