Fort Edward man faces reckless endangerment and coercion charges

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is facing two felony charges following an incident at a residence on Friday.

Jamie T. Frasier, 40, of Gates Avenue, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree coercion and misdemeanors of aggravated harassment, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

The arrest is the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred at the residence on Gates Avenue, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not say what was the nature of the incident.

Frasier was arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Washington County Jail. Bail was set at $7,500 cash or $15,000 bond.

