Fort Edward man faces numerous drug charges after Northway stop

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man faces numerous drug charges following a traffic stop on the Northway, police said.
State Police said they performed a traffic stop shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday for a traffic violation. Upon investigation troopers observed signs of drug use inside the vehicle.
Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle discovering a baggie containing methamphetamine residue.
Matthew T. Harrington, 25, of Fort Edward was searched and he was found in possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, police said.
Both the driver and Harrington were taken into custody and transported to State Police barracks in Queensbury.
A further search of Harrington at the barracks revealed that he was in possession of approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 9 grams of heroin, police said.
Harrington was charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor charge related to drug possession, police said.
The driver Nicolle S. Swinton, 31, of Chester was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Swinton was processed and released with an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 24.
Harrington was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.
